Watch Divine Fits Reunite At Dan Boeckner’s Brooklyn Show

Back in 2012, Spoon’s Britt Daniel and Wolf Parade’s Dan Boeckner teamed up on a new band called Divine Fits. This was exciting news for indie rock fans, even more so for those of us in Columbus, as drummer Sam Brown of our beloved New Bomb Turks was recruited to round out the trio. The band released one album, A Thing Called Divine Fits, toured behind it for a while, then returned to their other projects. A couple years ago Boeckner joined Spoon onstage but performed a Wolf Parade song with them. Last night, a proper Divine Fits reunion took place.

Boeckner is touring behind his debut solo album, a jaunt that brought him to the Music Hall Of Williamsburg on Wednesday. After a 10-song main set that included songs from the new album, Wolf Parade tracks, and a Luna cover, Daniel and Brown came out for the encore. They played four Divine Fits songs: “Civilian Stripes,” “Would That Not Be Nice,” “My Love Is Real,” and their cover of the Boys Next Door’s “Shivers.” Check out footage below.

unannounced DIVINE FITS reunion… truly you love to see it pic.twitter.com/oJPEp2jmR2 — Matthew Perpetua (@perpetua) June 13, 2024

