Melbourne’s Split System play hard-charging, low-key poppy garage-punk, and their recent album Vol. 2 is something you need in your life. Today the band has released a new one-off track called “Force Field,” 91 seconds of frantic nervous energy on the brink of explosion. As the band explains in a note to Bandcamp follower, the song has existed on physical records in the past but is now officially online:

Originally a throw away track from the Bullet / On The Street 7″, “Force Field” ended up finding its way into Split System’s live set throughout their Europe Tour in 2024 and has now become a crowd favourite. The song was recorded exclusively for the Born Bad Record Shop 25 Years Anniversary Compilation – alongside acts such as Sweeping Promises, Tramhaus and Billy Childish. The track about frustration with dead-end jobs and toxic bosses is now going to be available digitally due to public demand.

Listen below.