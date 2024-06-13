Split System – “Force Field”

New Music June 13, 2024 10:51 AM By Chris DeVille

Split System – “Force Field”

New Music June 13, 2024 10:51 AM By Chris DeVille

Melbourne’s Split System play hard-charging, low-key poppy garage-punk, and their recent album Vol. 2 is something you need in your life. Today the band has released a new one-off track called “Force Field,” 91 seconds of frantic nervous energy on the brink of explosion. As the band explains in a note to Bandcamp follower, the song has existed on physical records in the past but is now officially online:

Originally a throw away track from the Bullet / On The Street 7″, “Force Field” ended up finding its way into Split System’s live set throughout their Europe Tour in 2024 and has now become a crowd favourite. The song was recorded exclusively for the Born Bad Record Shop 25 Years Anniversary Compilation – alongside acts such as Sweeping Promises, Tramhaus and Billy Childish. The track about frustration with dead-end jobs and toxic bosses is now going to be available digitally due to public demand.

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Curious Case Of The Underselling Arena Tours

3 days ago 0

Seth Meyers’ 8G Band Is Being Laid Off

3 days ago 0

Model For Duran Duran’s Iconic Rio Cover Finally Identified

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest