Doja Cat Is Teaching England The Laguna Beach Theme Song

On Sunday, Doja Cat brought her recent album Scarlet to Manchester’s Parklife Festival. When it started raining, she sang a bit of Hilary Duff’s “Come Clean,” aka the theme song to the ‘00s MTV reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. The crowd was not amused.

After singing some of the chorus into the mic to a totally quiet and confused audience, Doja exclaimed, “Bitch, you don’t know that shit? What the fuck?” To be fair, she was singing it rather fast, making it hard to recognize.

Last night in Birmingham, she summoned the subject again, with better luck: “Y’all don’t know Hilary Duff, do you?” She received a much more enthusiastic reaction, and she asked, “Will you sing it with me?” The fans did, in fact, shout that timeless banger of a chorus with her: “Let the rain fall down/ And wake my dreams/ Let it wash away/ My sanity!” Watch videos from both nights below.