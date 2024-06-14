New CBS Segment Goes Behind The Scenes OF R.E.M.’s One-Off Reunion

Thursday morning, CBS This Morning aired an interview with all four members of R.E.M. ahead of their induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. In that interview, the band claimed they would never reunite, citing quality control concerns. But at Thursday night’s ceremony in New York, they did indeed take the stage together to perform a stripped-down version of “Losing My Religion.” Now a second CBS segment has dropped, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the band’s prep for this one-off reunion.

In the interview, filmed in February, the band admits that it is considering a one-time performance at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, though the members are all reluctant to say so in case they decide to back out of it. We see them in their Athens rehearsal space, including a music stand with the “Losing My Religion” lyrics on it. There’s also footage from Thursday night’s event woven into the six-minute segment, including parts of the performance and R.E.M.’s acceptance speech. Watch below — and check out Jason Isbell’s R.E.M. cover for the festivities too.