Action Bronson – “Sega” (Prod. The Alchemist)

New Music June 14, 2024 12:53 PM By Chris DeVille

Johann Sebastian Bachlava The Doctor, the wonderfully named new Action Bronson album, does not have an announced release date yet, but it does have a second advance single to go along with “Nourish A Thug.” On the new Alchemist-produced quickie “Sega,” Bronson gets loose over an asymmetrical organ loop, referencing both Kurt Angle and Christian McCaffrey. Genesis of the song title: “Life is a game/ When I wake up, I hear ‘SEGA.'” Below, watch director Sean Kelly’s video for the track.

Johann Sebastian Bachlava The Doctor is coming soon via Baklava Industries.

