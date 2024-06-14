Gil Cerrone are about to drop another heaving mass of anxious noise upon us. Consumer, a new album from the Melbourne screamo quintet, is coming next month, and today they’ve shared its (obviously) intense penultimate track. “Golden Age” presents two minutes of frantic, dynamic, inscrutably angry post-hardcore bombardment. Check it out below.

<a href="https://gilcerrone.bandcamp.com/album/consumer">Consumer by Gil Cerrone</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “- – -”

02 “Another Nineteen”

03 “Parasocial Relationships I”

04 “Mutants”

05 “Trauma Bonding”

06 “Parasocial Relationships II”

07 “Golden Age”

08 “Parasocial Relationships III”

Consumer is out 7/12 via Tomb Tree Tapes.