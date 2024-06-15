Nas And Arthur Baker Are Adapting Beat Street Into A Musical

The classic hip-hop movie Beat Street premiered in theaters 40 years ago this month. On Friday at the Tribeca Film Festival, rap great Nas announced he will be helping on a musical adaptation with Arthur Baker.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nas will serve as a producer alongside Baker, who was co-producer, composer, and music producer of the original film. He will also work with Michael Holman, who was associate producer of the original film, and Richard Fearn.

“Beat Street wasn’t just a film — it spread the revolution of hip-hop culture throughout the country and the world,” Nas said. “It left an indelible mark, inspiring generations of young artists and creating new hip-hop fans alike. It’s a thrill for me to join the creative team of Beat Street, bringing the raw energy of hip-hop into the fabric of Broadway. It’s an honor to breathe new life into this iconic work and celebrate its enduring legacy.”

Nas also recently celebrated 30 years of his legendary debut Illmatic with the announcement of an anniversary tour and a collaborative album with DJ Premier coming soon.