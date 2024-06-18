They Are Gutting A Body Of Water Share Archival Comp swanlike (loosies 2020-2023)

New Music June 18, 2024 11:05 AM By Abby Jones

They Are Gutting A Body Of Water Share Archival Comp swanlike (loosies 2020-2023)

New Music June 18, 2024 11:05 AM By Abby Jones

Earlier this year, Philly experimental/shoegaze act They Are Gutting A Body Of Water shared a song called “krillin” that we named one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Today, the project led by Doug Dulgarian has released an archival compilation called swanlike (loosies 2020-2023).

It feels weird calling music made between 2020-2023 “archival,” but I digress. swanlike comprises 22 tracks: SoundCloud and YouTube rarities, demos, miscellaneous beats, covers of the Dawson’s Creek and Degrassi theme songs, and more. There’s a song called “i will always love you” that is not a Dolly Parton cover and another song called “heavy vegetable” that I hope is named after Rob Crow’s band. There’s some cool stuff in there, and you can listen to it below.

Courtesy of the artist

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Curious Case Of The Underselling Arena Tours

1 week ago 0

Watch All Four R.E.M. Members Perform Together For The First Time In 17 Years

5 days ago 0

Stevie Nicks Confirms Fleetwood Mac Are Done

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest