They Are Gutting A Body Of Water Share Archival Comp swanlike (loosies 2020-2023)

Earlier this year, Philly experimental/shoegaze act They Are Gutting A Body Of Water shared a song called “krillin” that we named one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Today, the project led by Doug Dulgarian has released an archival compilation called swanlike (loosies 2020-2023).

It feels weird calling music made between 2020-2023 “archival,” but I digress. swanlike comprises 22 tracks: SoundCloud and YouTube rarities, demos, miscellaneous beats, covers of the Dawson’s Creek and Degrassi theme songs, and more. There’s a song called “i will always love you” that is not a Dolly Parton cover and another song called “heavy vegetable” that I hope is named after Rob Crow’s band. There’s some cool stuff in there, and you can listen to it below.