Selena Gomez’s acting career is wild: Barney & Friends, Wizards Of Waverly Place, Spring Breakers, The Dead Don’t Die, Only Murders In The Building, a Big Short cameo, tons of voice roles including the one Hotel Transylvania movie that Adam Sandler didn’t do. Next up, Gomez is one of the leads in Emilia Pérez, a new Spanish-language crime film from Jacques Audiard, the French director of A Prophet and Rust And Bone.

Selena Gomez has always been capable onscreen, but it was still a surprise when she won the Best Actress prize at the Cannes Film Festival last month. She didn’t win the award alone; it went to the entire female cast, which also includes people like Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Adriana Paz. Netflix reportedly picked the movie up for distribution, and its first trailer is out there now.

Emilia Pérez is about a Mexican cartel leader who goes through gender reassignment surgery, both for the usual reasons and because she’s on the run. Gomez plays the cartel leader’s wife, and it looks like she’ll get at least one beautifully lit dance number. The first trailer is in Spanish, with French subtitles, so you might have some trouble following it if you’re not great with either of those languages. It looks cool as hell, though. Watch it below.