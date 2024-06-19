Bodysync, the duo of producers Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage, released the one-off Dazy collab “Back Of My Mind” earlier this year, and now they’re getting ready to release the new album Nutty. We’ve already posted the early singles “Rock It” and “Babies,” and now they’ve got another one.

“Back Of My Mind’ isn’t on Nutty, and the album’s only collaborative track is “Bailar (I Want To Dance),” the new track that Bodysync just dropped today. The duo recorded the euphoric, hammering house-pop track with Montreal singer-songwriter Daniela Andrade, and her sleepy delivery contrasts nicely with the track’s buoyant energy. In a press release, Bodysync say, “Daniela is one of our favorite artists to work with. She never overwrites and seems to instinctively know how much a track needs.” The song is a lot of fun, and you can hear it below.

Nutty is out 6/28 on Buddies Inc.