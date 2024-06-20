Roger Daltrey is no fan of setlist.fm. Recently the Who frontman was ranting about how the internet has “ruined live shows” by allowing audiences to look up which songs artists have been performing from night to night. “Who wants to know what’s coming next?” Daltrey said to Billboard. “People forget about surprises. I can’t stand it.”

With that in mind, Roger Daltrey, please close your browser tab. Everyone else: Would you like to see a video of Daltrey covering Paul Simon? Near the end of Tuesday’s show at Port Chester’s Capitol Theatre, he busted out “The Boy In The Bubble” from Simon’s 1986 blockbuster Graceland. Watch fan-made footage below, unless you have some kind of moral objection to that.