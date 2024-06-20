Lawsuit Against Madonna For Late Concerts Dismissed, But She’s Still Being Sued Over Their “Sexually Explicit Content”

Back in January, two fans filed a lawsuit that accused Madonna of “false advertising,” claiming that her the opening night of her Celebration Tour in Brooklyn started much later than advertised. Sources said soundcheck issues caused the start time to be delayed one hour; mildly irritating, but probably not worth a lawsuit. The plaintiffs have reportedly dismissed that suit, but Madge is still facing another one for “sexually explicit content” onstage.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, a fan named Justen Lipeles attended one of Madonna’s Los Angeles shows in March, and filed a suit in May claiming the concert included included “pornography without warning” and “topless women on stage simulating sex acts.” He also said Madonna was late and that she demanded the venue’s air conditioning be turned off, causing him to become physically ill in the heat.

As for the initial class action lawsuit regarding the show starting late, TMZ reported Wednesday that plaintiffs Michael Fellows and Jason Alvarez voluntarily dismissed their suit with prejudice, which prohibits the prosecutor from ever refiling the charges. TMZ adds that no settlement was reached.