The Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is a huge star around the world. He’s played the lead in some of the highest-grossing Punjabi films in history, and his videos for songs like “Lover,” “Clash,” and the Sia collab “Hass Hass” have hundrds of millions of YouTube views apiece. Last year, Dosanjh became the first Indian Punjabi artist to play Coachella, and his set went over well. (Fellow Punjabi artist AP Dhillon played this year’s Coachella, but that one didn’t go so well.) Earlier this week, Diljit Dosanjh got his first chance to perform for American TV audiences.

On Monday night, Diljit Dosanjh was the musical guest on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. He performed “Born To Shine” and “GOAT,” his two biggest hits. (The titles are in English, but the lyrics are not.) It’s always cool to see a global superstar get a chance in the US, especially when it’s someone with a game that might’ve been unfamiliar to you. I can’t front like I know anything about Diljit Dosanjh or Punjabi music in general, but the man definitely has charisma. Most American musicians don’t dance that hard on Fallon. Watch the performance below.