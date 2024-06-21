Watch Alison Moyet Cover David Bowie’s “Absolute Beginners” For BBC Radio 2

Last week, Alison Moyet announced her new album Key to celebrate 40 years since she launched her solo career. The former member of Yazoo (aka Yaz in the States) released the single “Such Small Ale,” and today she stopped by BBC Radio 2 and performed David Bowie’s “Absolute Beginners.”

Along with the cover, Moyet sang “Such Small Ale” and her 1984 hit “All Cried Out.” In 1985, Moyet shared the stage with Bowie as well as Paul McCartney and Peter Townshend for a performance of “Let It Be.” The full audio of her BBC Radio 2 session can be heard here, and the video is forthcoming in the US. Below, watch her performance of “Such Small Ale” along with a clip of the Bowie cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2)

Key is out 10/4 via Motley Music/Cooking Vinyl.