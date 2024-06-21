Zach Bryan Releasing New Album On Fourth Of July, Previewing At Great American Bars Next Week

Zach Bryan likes to release a lot of music, and he likes to do it as quickly as possible. It’s been less than a year since Bryan released his very good self-titled album, which he then followed immediately with his Boys Of Faith EP. Bryan has been plenty busy since those records came out — a huge tour, a bad car accident. But he didn’t let that stop him from getting another album ready for release in just a few weeks.

Over the past few weeks, Zach Bryan has been talking about a new album called The Great American Bar Scene, and he’s released two songs, the top-10 hit “Pink Skies” and the Noeline Hofmann cover/duet “Purple Skies.” Now, Bryan says that he’s releasing the new album on July 4. That’s coming right up, but it’s actually more advance notice than he usually gives.

In a note posted on Instagram, Zach Bryan says that there’s a way for people to hear some of the new album’s songs before its release. Starting on June 24, this coming Monday, a couple dozen bars across the country will “play select cuts” from the LP. Bryan chose all the bars personally, under the logic that they “embody the spirit of American culture… As much as I’d love to play all these timeless bars, it won’t be possible. I will be visiting a few off the list to have a drink with y’all.” I don’t know any of those bars, but I like this idea. Check out Bryan’s message and his list of participating bars below.

Last night Bryan also joined Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit for “King Of Oklahoma” in Detroit.