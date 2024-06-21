Earlier this year, DJ Mustard — he’s been just Mustard for years, but most of us still call him DJ Mustard — produced Kendrick Lamar’s convulsive Drake diss “Not Like Us.” Mustard has tons of hits to his name, but this was his first time producing one that reached #1. On Wednesday night, Mustard took part in Kendrick Lamar’s euphoric Pop Out show, bringing out a parade of West Coast stars and then joining Kendrick for the triumphant finale. That night, Travis Scott was otherwise occupied. But now, Mustard and Scott have a new song together.

Mustard and Travis Scott share lead-artist credits on the new single “Parking Lot,” which appears to be a one-off for now. Mustard co-produced the song’s beat with Nic Nac, Farmer, and Keanu Beats. It’s brisk and efficient, driven by a soul sample that I can’t place. Over that track, Travis goes into second-nature flex mode. On the hook, he shouts out Boogie Down Productions’s late DJ in the middle of sex talk: “She reached in my pants to see I’m soft or not/ I’m hard as a motherfucker, Scott La Rock.” Listen below.