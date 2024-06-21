Watch Blink-182 Debut New Song “Can’t Go Back” And Play Live Rarities At Orlando Tour Opener

Brand-name legacy pop-punks Blink-182, still rocking their reunited classic lineup with Tom Delonge, kicked off their latest run of tour dates Thursday night at the Kia Center in Orlando. The set featured the debut of an unreleased song called “Can’t Go Back.” As Mark Hoppus explained to the crowd, “We just wrote this song, and we’re gonna play it tonight.” It’s the kind of pensive slow jam this band has been including on their records since at least Enema Of The State. Here are a couple different angles from the audience:

The show also featured a pair of live rarities. Per setlist.fm, Blink played “Obvious” from their 2003 self-titled LP for the first time since 2018 and early nugget “M+M’s” for the first time since 2016. Due to Delonge leaving the band for a while, it was the first time they’d played those songs with him since 2013. “Me and Travis are making Tom play this song, so you can thank us,” Hoppus said of “Obvious.” Regarding “M+M’s,” Hoppus declared, “It’s from an album called Cheshire Cat. It’s better than anything the Beatles put out.” Check out footage of both of those performances below.