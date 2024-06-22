Watch EMF Perform In America For The First Time In 32 Years

By Danielle Chelosky

In January, EMF unveiled the new album The Beauty And The Chaos. It followed 2022’s Go Go Sapiens, which was their first full-length in 27 years. On Friday, the British rock band (known for their 1990 hit “Unbelievable”) performed in America for the first time in 32 years.

Last month, EMF were added to Milwaukee’s Summerfest lineup, which has acts like SZA, Mötley Crüe, Maroon 5, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more. They also announced shows in Detroit and New York, taking place tonight and tomorrow (respectively). Watch footage from their Summerfest performance below.

 

