Dave Grohl Appeared To Shade Taylor Swift In London, And She Seemingly Responded

Taylor Swift and Foo Fighters are both on tour. They also both happen to be in London right now. I don’t imagine that there’s a lot of legitimate competition between the two artists, but Dave Grohl stirred the pot, and as with most things concerning Taylor Swift, word got around.

Foo Fighters headlined London Stadium Saturday night, and Grohl took a moment between songs to give a nod to Swift and her ongoing Eras Tour: “I know that she’s on her Eras Tour. I’m telling you man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift. So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour’ because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What?! I’m just saying, you guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music right? You came to the right fucking place.”

Swifties got that clip circulating real quick before Swift’s show at Wembley Stadium tonight. And while she didn’t mention any Foo Fighter by name, she did give what seemed to be rather pointed praise to her band members: “[This is] an unforgettable moment in not just my life, but every one of my band members, every single one of our crew. My band who’s gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously. We will never forget it.”

Nobody asked me, but I feel like Grohl was just taking his opportunity to make a dad joke that any dude his age would make. (Though it should be noted that Swifties really got the phrase “Errors Tour” going when they began making compilation videos of the pop star’s minor slip-ups on stage.) I like to think Grohl is noble enough to realize that the whole “pop stars aren’t real musicians” schtick is some low-hanging fruit, and he’s also spoken kindly about Swift in the past. But maybe I’m just overthinking this whole thing because I’m a fan of both artists and I don’t want people I’m a fan of to fight with each other.

Either way, The Tortured Poets Department just landed its 9th week at #1 in the US, so Swift is doing OK. See Grohl’s statement and Swift’s response below. In related news: Pat Smear went to the Eras Tour and seemed to have a good time.

