Chris Cohen – “Night Or Day”

New Music June 25, 2024 1:13 PM By Abby Jones

As one wise Stereogum commenter put it recently, Chris Cohen is “the reason why Deerhoof sounded really REALLY good for a few years.” He’s got a new solo album called Paint A Room coming out next month, which he’s already previewed so far with “Damage” and “Sunever.” Now he’s shared another new single called “Night Or Day.”

“Night Or Day” boasts a really pleasant jangle and mellow vocals, which get ever-so-slightly interrupted by some sharper guitar notes. Neil “Cloaca” Young — not to be confused with the other Neil Young — directed the video, which you can check out below.

TRACK LIST:
01 “Damage”
02 “Paint A Room”
03 “Sunever”
04 “Cobb Estate”
05 “Laughing”
06 “Wishing Well”
07 “Dog’s Face”
08 “Night Or Day”
09 “Physical Address”
10 “Randy’s Chimes”

Paint A Room is out 7/12 on Hardly Art.

Abby Jones Editor

