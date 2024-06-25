Chris Cohen – “Night Or Day”
As one wise Stereogum commenter put it recently, Chris Cohen is “the reason why Deerhoof sounded really REALLY good for a few years.” He’s got a new solo album called Paint A Room coming out next month, which he’s already previewed so far with “Damage” and “Sunever.” Now he’s shared another new single called “Night Or Day.”
“Night Or Day” boasts a really pleasant jangle and mellow vocals, which get ever-so-slightly interrupted by some sharper guitar notes. Neil “Cloaca” Young — not to be confused with the other Neil Young — directed the video, which you can check out below.
TRACK LIST:
01 “Damage”
02 “Paint A Room”
03 “Sunever”
04 “Cobb Estate”
05 “Laughing”
06 “Wishing Well”
07 “Dog’s Face”
08 “Night Or Day”
09 “Physical Address”
10 “Randy’s Chimes”
Paint A Room is out 7/12 on Hardly Art.