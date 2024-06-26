Over the past few years, Mikey Long has made himself known as a guitarist for the groovy folk-rock band Drugdealer. Today, he’s re-introducing himself under a new project called Longplayer, and along with the news comes his debut singles: “My Dreams Of You” and “Find Your Way.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, these songs really lean into the retro feel of his work with Drugdealer, built around strong, sunshine-y pop melodies. “My Dreams Of You” boasts electric guitar embellishments practically tailor-made for Deadheads, while “Find Your Way” is an uplifting piano ballad. Long says:

“My Dreams of You” and “Find Your Way” should be experienced in motion—akin to the way they were recorded, across both coasts and in between Drugdealer tours. Whether you’re listening while you’re taking the train into the city or breathing in the salt air driving down the PCH, I hope these songs guide you into my world for a bit. They’re day dreams and escapes. Their message is secretly found in the structure of the song, which is sometimes the key.

No word on a full album yet. But for now, listen to Longplayer’s debut singles below.