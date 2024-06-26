It’s been over a decade since we last got an album from Melt-Banana, but they’re picking up right where they left off. Ahead of their new album 3+5 this summer (following up 2013’s Fetch), the Tokyo noise rock icons have shared the wild single “Flipside.”

Premiering exclusively through BrooklynVegan, “Flipside” is full of rip-roaring guitars and fiery drums that make you feel like you can outrun the Road Runner from Looney Tunes. It also has a really cool muted bridge portion that just makes the rest of the two-minute track hit even harder. Listen to “Flipside” here.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Code”

02 “Puzzle”

03 “Case D”

04 “Stopgap”

05 “Scar”

06 “Flipside”

07 “Hex”

08 “Whisperer”

09 “Seeds”

3+5 is out 8/23 via Melt-Banana’s own label A-Zap.