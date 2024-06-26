Melt-Banana – “Flipside”
It’s been over a decade since we last got an album from Melt-Banana, but they’re picking up right where they left off. Ahead of their new album 3+5 this summer (following up 2013’s Fetch), the Tokyo noise rock icons have shared the wild single “Flipside.”
Premiering exclusively through BrooklynVegan, “Flipside” is full of rip-roaring guitars and fiery drums that make you feel like you can outrun the Road Runner from Looney Tunes. It also has a really cool muted bridge portion that just makes the rest of the two-minute track hit even harder. Listen to “Flipside” here.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Code”
02 “Puzzle”
03 “Case D”
04 “Stopgap”
05 “Scar”
06 “Flipside”
07 “Hex”
08 “Whisperer”
09 “Seeds”
3+5 is out 8/23 via Melt-Banana’s own label A-Zap.