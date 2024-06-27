FKA Twigs Seeks $10M From Shia LaBeouf In Abuse Lawsuit, Says He’s Improperly Seeking Her Private Records Ahead Of Trial

In December 2020, FKA twigs — real name Tahliah Barnett — accused her ex Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. A trial originally scheduled for April is now set to begin on October 14 and today comes news that the singer is demanding $10 million in damages including “lost wages, lost professional opportunities and emotional distress.” This week attorneys for Barnett and LaBeouf have also been fighting over each other’s requests for their clients’ private information.

In court documents obtained by In Touch, LaBeouf’s lawyer writes:

In particular, [FKA] alleges that the release of her album was delayed due to mental anguish, and as a result she lost over $1 million not finishing her album prior to touring. She has not provided support for this alleged delay, the reasons behind it, or that she would have earned an extra $1 million for the album’s earlier release. [FKA] also claims she lost contracts because of Shia, contributing to lost professional opportunities. On her alleged severe emotional distress, [FKA’s] medical bills total $4,100 to a therapist.

He adds, “Contrary to what [FKA] alleges, she appears to have increased her profile in the years after her relationship with Shia and her career appears to be thriving” and that a $10 million verdict would be “financially ruinous” for LaBeouf.

Meanwhile Barnett alleges that LaBeouf is not only withholding relevant text messages he sent to third parties about her, but that he is improperly seeking “private financial and medical information that has no bearing on the issues in this case.” Her lawyers say that LaBeouf’s team “seeks the entirety of Plaintiff’s medical history, going well beyond the injuries that are actually at issue” without explaining why her “medical history, unrelated to her emotional distress or the condition transmitted to her by” LaBeouf is necessary, according to People. That last part refers to Barnett’s claim that LaBeouf knowingly exposed her to an STD.

In a statement shared with Stereogum, Barnett’s attorney Bryan Freedman adds, “While my client was led to believe that LaBeouf was on a path of taking responsibility and working a program, it is clear he intends his pattern of continuing to abuse the victim. Any suggestion that FKA Twigs’ emotional distress should be discounted because of any career success is preposterous and discounts the idea that victims should have hope for the future. Logically, without the trauma that she has suffered I can only imagine the level of success she would have achieved by now.”

FKA twigs’ most recent music release was the Two Shell collab “Talk To Me” in March, and her last proper album was 2019’s MAGDALENE. Last fall twigs said she was going “back to the drawing board” after more than 80 of her demos leaked online, but later promised a techno-inspired LP would be out by the end of 2024. In April she testified before a Senate subcommittee about AI regulation and revealed she’s working on a deepfake of herself to communicate with fans. She’ll also appear in the upcoming films The Crow, Brighton Beach, and Mother Mary.