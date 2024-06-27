Gel are one of the best hardcore punk bands in the world, and they continue to get better all the time. It’s honestly scary. Right now, Gel are all over the European festival circuit, playing charged-up basement ragers to crowds who might not be used to hearing that kind of thing, and they are reportedly crushing it. Soon, they’ll tour North America with MSPAINT and the Mall, which sounds like a great night out, and they’ll also drop the new EP Persona.

Persona follows Gel’s 2023 debut LP Only Constant, and I’m ready for the new EP to be even better than the album. We’ve already posted first single “Mirage,” which absolutely ruled. Now, they’ve also shared the EP’s title track, which rules just as hard. It’s a feverish midtempo lurch without a shred of melody, and it makes me want to kick holes in my own walls. The song’s video is full of black-and-white footage from the band’s amazing live shows, and you can check it out below.

Persona is out 8/16 on Blue Grape.