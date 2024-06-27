Mustafa Announces Palestine And Sudan Benefit In London With Earl Sweatshirt, Clairo, King Krule, & More

Back in January, Mustafa hosted a benefit concert in New Jersey that raised money for the people of Palestine and Sudan. Now, as people of both regions continue suffering under abhorrent violence, the Sudanese-Canadian soul-folk musician is setting up another gig in London next week, with a pretty stellar lineup including Earl Sweatshirt, Clairo, King Krule, and more.

The London edition of Artists for Aid is going down next Thursday, July 4 at Troxy in London. This marks its second iteration, presented in partnership with the non-profit War Child to benefit humanitarian efforts in Palestine and Sudan. Blood Orange, Daniel Caesar, Nicolas Jaar, Ramy Youssef, Bint Mbareh, Yasiin Bey, and Mustafa himself also round out the lineup. You can grab tickets here.