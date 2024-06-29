Watch Elton John Join President Biden At Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Opening

Elton John kicked off 2024 strong by achieving EGOT status. On Friday, the legendary musician joined President Joe Biden at the opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York for the 55th anniversary of the historic Stonewall rebellion.

“I can say as a proud English gay man that this is one of the biggest honors of my life to be here today, having watched what took place 55 years ago,” John said in his speech. “Thank you, too, for celebrating our place as equal and valued members of society, and for taking concrete action to make our lives better. Today, we join forces to celebrate the progress we have made together and to remember that the fight for freedom and equality is an ongoing one. 55 years ago, in this sacred spot of the Stonewall uprising, gay activists stood strong and ignited a movement that has changed history for the better.”

“Over 540 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced in state legislatures across America this year. Disgraceful,” John continued. He later added, “And, as President Biden has reminded us, today too we face one of those seminal moments. Do we stand up for our vision and our values, or let misinformation and senseless scapegoating turn back the clock? No fucking way. No!”

John closed the event with a performance of “Bennie And The Jets,” “I’m Still Standing,” and “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.” Watch his speech below.