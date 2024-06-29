Miami Beach Discontinues Diddy Day

In 2016, The Miami Beach Commission declared October 13 as “Sean Diddy Combs Day” to celebrate the hip-hop mogul. However, following a string of sexual assault allegations that began in November of last year, the proclamation is being revoked.

Last month, Combs was hit with a seventh lawsuit and a video of him assaulting Cassie was leaked. A few weeks ago, his honorary degree from Howard University was rescinded. In March, his home was raided during a sex trafficking investigation. Therefore, The Miami Beach Commission revoked the recognition without discussion, according to the Miami Herald.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.