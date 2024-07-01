Later this week, the ultra-hooky DC post-punk band Bacchae will release their new album Next Time. I have heard it, and it’s awesome. Bacchae have already dropped the singles “Cooler Talk,” “Just A Rat,” and the title track. Today, they’ve also shared “Dead Man,” a playfully fizzy power-pop jam about the way your job will slowly kill you. Here’s what they say about the track:

This song is for everyone that spends the majority of their time at a soul-crushing office job. Clocking in daily with hopes that you’ll get the raise your boss promised is coming “soon.” Months go by, and “soon” never comes. The fluorescent light above your desk flickers, and the unrelenting glow of your screen causes your eyes to twitch. You daydream of walking out and never coming back. You wanted much more than this. Quitting isn’t an option. Expenses pile up: rent is due, you need groceries, and you’re overdue for refills of your growing list of medications. You need a break. Just as you think about submitting a leave request for the first time in 5 years, the boss calls to say your position has been eliminated effective immediately.

Check it out below.

Next Time is out 7/5 on Get Better Records.