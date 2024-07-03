Here’s something that you should know about Stereogum managing editor Chris DeVille: That man works hard. Chris is on vacation with his family right now, and to get to that vacation, he had to spend some time blogging last week from a phone hotspot while riding cross-country in the family car. Right now, he’s on that vacation, but he still took a minute to drop into the Stereogum Slack at 2:20AM last night to point out some “sick screamo” that he found on Bandcamp. Insomnia or no insomnia, Chris is right: Tenue’s “Inquietude” is indeed some sick screamo.

I’d never heard of Tenue — Spanish for Faint — until this morning, but the band comes from A Guarda, a village in Galicia. (That’s in Spain. You probably already knew that, but I am dumb, so I’m pointing it out.) Tenue have been releasing music since 2018, and they’ve just announced plans to follow 2021’s Territorios, a single-track album that lasts for about half an hour, with a new LP called Arcos, b​ó​vedas, p​ó​rticos — Spanish for Arches, vaults, porches. Opening track “Inquietude” is nine minutes long, and it absolutely fucking rips.

“Inquietude” opens with acoustic guitar and contemplative trumpet. Before long, it flares into epic, guttural DIY metal, and it continues to crash and heave and explode without ever losing forward momentum or atmosphere. The lyrics, in Spanish, are all about personal annihilation. (The band provides their own translation on Bandcamp, and the song apparently includes a line about “the cry of a thousand monkeys on a moonless night,” which maybe looks less funny in Spanish.) This is some heavy, ambitious, deeply impressive shit, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://tenuepunx.bandcamp.com/album/arcos-b-vedas-p-rticos">Arcos, bóvedas, pórticos by Tenue</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Inquietude”

02 “Letargo”

03 “Distracción”

04 “Enfoque”

05 “Unión”

The self-released Arcos, b​ó​vedas, p​ó​rticos is out 8/1.