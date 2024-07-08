Last month, Olivia Osby of Lowertown and Sean Henry debuted their new project, Child Star. Today, Henry is announcing his fourth studio album, Head, and releasing the lead single, “Burn It Out,” featuring Osby.

Henry got involved with the New York music scene when indie label Double Double Whammy gave him a bedroom for $200/month as long as he shipped out their records (where can I get this deal?). Later, he became an artist on their roster. They put out his 2015 debut It’s All About Me, 2018’s Fink, and 2019’s A Jump From The High Dove. Between Fink and A Jump From The High Dove, he moved back to Connecticut. He began writing Head after losing control of the wheel and crashing his car into a guardrail one night. “Burn It Out” has traces of Elliott Smith, and ends with the impactful refrain: “No one’s getting out alive.” Hear it below.

Head is out 8/30 on Double Double Whammy.