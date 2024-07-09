Jon Hopkins – “RITUAL (palace)”
Earlier this year, Jon Hopkins announced his new album, RITUAL. The English producer unleashed “RITUAL (evocation),” and now he’s back with the serene ambient sprawl “RITUAL (palace).”
“In 2022, I was commissioned to compose for a project called Dreamachine* — a beautiful multi-discipline immersive experience created by a team of artists, scientists, and philosophers, which was experienced by tens of thousands of people throughout 2022 and beyond,” Hopkins explained. “‘RITUAL (palace)’ is an evolution of the music I composed for that project. I am so grateful to all those involved.”
Hear the song below.
RITUAL is out 8/30 via Domino.