Earlier this year, Jon Hopkins announced his new album, RITUAL. The English producer unleashed “RITUAL (evocation),” and now he’s back with the serene ambient sprawl “RITUAL (palace).”

“In 2022, I was commissioned to compose for a project called Dreamachine* — a beautiful multi-discipline immersive experience created by a team of artists, scientists, and philosophers, which was experienced by tens of thousands of people throughout 2022 and beyond,” Hopkins explained. “‘RITUAL (palace)’ is an evolution of the music I composed for that project. I am so grateful to all those involved.”

Hear the song below.

RITUAL is out 8/30 via Domino.