Watch Sting 3.0 Cover “Spill The Wine” With Eric Burdon In Athens

Earlier this year, Sting kicked off his Sting 3.0 tour with his “power trio” of drummer Chris Maas and guitarist Dominic Miller and a setlist full of deep cuts. On Friday, the former Police frontman performed in Greece and was joined by Eric Burdon of the Animals for a cover of his and War’s “Spill The Wine.”

The concert took place at the historic Odeon of Herodus Atticus in Athens, where a second show is happening tonight. “Spill The Wine” comes from the 1970 album Eric Burdon Declares “War”. Sting and Burdon are old friends, and this isn’t their first time hanging out in Athens together. Watch their performance together below.

