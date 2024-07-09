Webbed Wing – “Tortuga”

Webbed Wing’s third album, Vol. III, arrives this Friday, and it’s shaping up to be fantastic. Over the past few months, the Philly band has unveiled the singles “Further,” “Burn It Down,” and “My Front Door,” and today they’re back with “Tortuga.”

“Tortuga” is anchored by a great, corrosive riff, and it features an invigorating guitar solo from Nate Punty of Spiritual Cramp. The track comes with a fun music video directed by Britain Weyant. Watch it below.

Vol. III is out 7/12 on Memory Music.

