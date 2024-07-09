Watch Mariah Carey Ace The Purple Level On NYTimes Connections

News July 9, 2024 9:42 AM By Abby Jones

Celebrities are just like us regular folks: They eat, they sleep, they accrue a lot of screen time thanks to the New York Times Games app. Mariah Carey is no exception to the latter, especially when it came to Sunday’s Connections puzzle.

For the uninitiated, Connections is a game that presents the player with 16 words that can be divvied up into four separate categories of four based on what the words have in common. The premise is simple enough, but it gets tricky sometimes! Each group of four words is also assigned a color that’s meant to indicate the category’s difficulty, with purple being the hardest. It’s a big flex if you correctly guess the purple level first. And Mariah Carey nailed it. Spoilers ahead!

The four words in Sunday’s purple category were “honey,” “fantasy,” “hero,” and “someday.” Do you get it yet? Watch Carey dunk on all of us below.

@mariahcarey Who else got it?? #nyt #connections ♬ swish_whoosh (large)(794558) – satak

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Abby Jones Editor

