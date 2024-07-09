Bret Easton Ellis’ career-defining novel turned Christian Bale’s career-making film American Psycho was recently adapted into a series of comic books from Sumerian, and later this month a graphic novel will collect all five issues. Music is quite an important component of both the novel and the film, so I suppose it makes sense that the comic books would get a soundtrack. Back in May, Puscifer shared an original song for it called “The Algorithm,” and today the unlikely pairing of Ice Nine Kills and Reel Big Fish shared a cover of Katrina And The Waves’ “Walking On Sunshine.”

In case you forgot, the original recording of the 1985 hit “Walking On Sunshine” has a pretty significant moment in the movie. The accompanying music video for the cover pays homage to its thematic forebears, with Ice Nine Kills’ frontman Spencer Charnas replicating that scene where Patrick Bateman peels off his face mask in one piece. It’s silly. Watch it below.