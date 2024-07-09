Moses Sumney returned to music in resounding fashion last month with “Vintage,” a song that found the pan-genre talent leaning into retro R&B sounds and visuals. It was billed as the lead single from a new EP, and now we know more about the project.

The cleverly titled Sophcore will be out in less than a month. “Sophcore explores the meeting points between sensuality and intuition … esotericism and populism … deep feeling and fun,” Sumney says. “It’s diving into subterranean rhythm, bass and drums, and making music for the hips as well as the heart.”

New single “Gold Coast” puts Sumney’s lithe, textured voice against a minimal pulsing beat and some keyboard chords that hit like bubbles rising up from the ether. By the end, it sounds like a sauna in there. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’m Better (I’m Bad)”

02 “Vintage”

03 “Whippedlashed”

04 “Gold Coast”

05 “Hey Girl”

06 “Love’s Refrain”

Sophcore is out 8/2 via Tuntum. Pre-order it here.