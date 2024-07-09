Osees – “Earthling”

Last month, Osees announced their new album, SORCS 80, and released the lead single “Cassius, Brutus & Judas.” Today, the psychedelic punk band is unveiling “Earthling.”

“‘Earthling’ is written about all the parts of myself I’ve tried to change over the years,” frontman John Dwyer explained. “I’m sure a lot of people can relate to wanting to shift things in themselves for the better. Wanting to appeal to your human side and not all your demons and lesser emotions.”

“It’s work to be a ‘good’ person to your average human,” he continued, “so over time we focus on putting things to rest that have haunted us for too long. Life is short so soak up a good moments before they’re gone.”

“Earthling” is a fun, fuzzy banger overflowing with zippy synthesizers; at times, it sounds reminiscent of Weezer’s Pinkerton. Listen below.

SORCS 80 is out 8/9 Castle Face.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

