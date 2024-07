The teenage Virginia rapper Nettspend has been teasing “That One Song” on TikTok and in live shows since last year. As of this week, it’s finally out. The “post-post-rage” emcee sounds blissed-out here, muttering about drugs over a beat that samples Deftones’ Koi No Yokan heater “Entombed.” The video features cameos from fellow young, online-beloved nouveau hip-hop figures OsamaSon, Xaviersobased, Zuro, and Mazzy Joya. Watch below.