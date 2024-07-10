Way Out West Festival Announces IVF Stage To Help Fertilize Eggs

You know how playing classical music for a fetus is supposed to make your baby smarter or whatever? Have you ever wondered what might happen if your embryo heard Fred again.. or the National? Swedish music festival Way Out West is trying to find out, by playing the music of this year’s headliners to an audience of sperm and eggs.

The so-called Future Fan Stage is actually more of a microwave-looking device, located offsite at Eliva IVF clinic in Stockholm. It was designed by artist Love Hultén to broadcast live recordings of Way Out West’s headlining artists into embryos during IVF procedures, based on studies indicating music might actually improve IVF success rates. Way Out West Project Manager Kimmie Winroth says:

With this cheeky and wonderful idea, we will get future fans hooked on our festival with great live music, even before they’ve come into being. And if we’re lucky, even contribute to welcoming them into existence. While doing so, we shine a light on the importance of great music. New generations of fans are vital to keeping both artists and music festivals thriving. Without them, memorable concerts won’t see the light of day.

And Hultén adds:

When they first approached me with the IVF stage project I knew I was all in. The Future Fan Stage was already an amazing concept in theory and had a lot of interesting design aspects. Combining elements from the lab world with music stage visuals was challenging and fun. For the future fans of Way Out West!

This feels a bit weird from an American perspective, considering recent state legislation about IVF. But Sweden is not Alabama, so I guess it’s all good. Way Out West 2024 is scheduled for August, and will also feature the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, André 3000, PJ Harvey, Jessie Ware, Big Thief, Peggy Gou, the Smile, Pulp, Air, and a whole lot more.