Fcukers – “Homie Don’t Shake”

New Music July 10, 2024 7:09 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Fcukers – “Homie Don’t Shake”

New Music July 10, 2024 7:09 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Fcukers released the energetic song “Bon Bon.” Today, the NYC electronic trio is announcing their debut EP, Baggy$$, arriving September 6 on Ninja Tune imprint Technicolor. “Homie Don’t Shake” is out now.

“Homie Don’t Shake” is an effortlessly cool tune with nonchalant vocals over a groovy beat saying things like, “Say you’ll DJ at my wake/ Blacked out show up late.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Bon Bon”
02 “Never Give Your Heart”
03 “Homie Don’t Shake”
04 “UMPA”
05 “I Don’t Wanna”
06 “Tommy”

Baggy$$ is out 9/6 on Technicolor.

Colin Mcelroy

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Rashida Jones Discusses Teenage Beef With Tupac Shakur And Being “Basically” Married To Ezra Koenig

2 days ago 0

French Sneaker Shop Owner Says Elton John Peed Into A Bottle In His Store

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” (Feat. Charlie Puth)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest