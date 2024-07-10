Earlier this year, Fcukers released the energetic song “Bon Bon.” Today, the NYC electronic trio is announcing their debut EP, Baggy$$, arriving September 6 on Ninja Tune imprint Technicolor. “Homie Don’t Shake” is out now.

“Homie Don’t Shake” is an effortlessly cool tune with nonchalant vocals over a groovy beat saying things like, “Say you’ll DJ at my wake/ Blacked out show up late.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bon Bon”

02 “Never Give Your Heart”

03 “Homie Don’t Shake”

04 “UMPA”

05 “I Don’t Wanna”

06 “Tommy”

Baggy$$ is out 9/6 on Technicolor.