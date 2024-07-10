Fcukers – “Homie Don’t Shake”
Earlier this year, Fcukers released the energetic song “Bon Bon.” Today, the NYC electronic trio is announcing their debut EP, Baggy$$, arriving September 6 on Ninja Tune imprint Technicolor. “Homie Don’t Shake” is out now.
“Homie Don’t Shake” is an effortlessly cool tune with nonchalant vocals over a groovy beat saying things like, “Say you’ll DJ at my wake/ Blacked out show up late.” Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Bon Bon”
02 “Never Give Your Heart”
03 “Homie Don’t Shake”
04 “UMPA”
05 “I Don’t Wanna”
06 “Tommy”
Baggy$$ is out 9/6 on Technicolor.