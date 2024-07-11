Phil Collins Announces 30th Anniversary Box Set For His Favorite Of His Solo Albums Both Sides

Phil Collins — late 20th century pop monolith, Genesis drummer-turned-frontman, Tarzan Oscar-winner, and perhaps best known as our founder Scott Lapatine’s avatar — has announced a late-breaking 30th anniversary reissue of his 1993 Both Sides. Written in the wake of an affair that ended his marriage, he calls his “favorite album from a songwriting and creative perspective.” In a 2016 Guardian interview, he called the collection his most personal since 1981’s Face Value: “That’s the real me.”

Both Sides (All The Sides) is 5-LP box set including the full original album plus demos, rarities, and live tracks from the era, including “Both Sides Of The Story” from Collins’ MTV Unplugged episode. There’s also a 16-page booklet with new liner notes by journalist Michael Hann, who writes, “Time has magnified its virtues, and perspective has amplified its truths. Both Sides may not have been the monster hit its predecessors were, but it might be the most important record in the Phil Collins discography.”

Collins has also announced a limited edition 10″ vinyl release of his 1995 EP Live From The Board: Official Bootleg for the Black Friday edition of Record Store Day. The record includes four songs from Collins’ 1994 tour under the name Phil Collins & The Indescribable Din: “Sussudio,” “Easy Lover,” “Separate Lives,” and “My Girl.”

TRACKLIST:

LP 1

Side One:

“Both Sides Of The Story”

“Can’t Turn Back The Years”

“Everyday”

Side Two:

“I’ve Forgotten Everything”

“We’re Sons of Our Fathers”

“Can’t Find My Way”

LP 2

Side One:

“Survivors”

“We Fly So Close”

“There’s A Place For Us”

Side Two:

“We Wait And We Wonder”

“Please Come Out Tonight”

LP 3

Side One:

“Can’t Find My Way (Demo)”

“Hero (Demo)”

“Both Sides Of The Story (Early Demo)”

“Everyday (Early Demo)”

Side Two:

“Don’t Call Me Ashley”

“Rad Dudeski”

“For A Friend”

“I’ve Been Trying”

LP 4

Side One:

“Both Sides Of The Story (Live)”

“Can’t Turn Back The Years (Live)”

“Survivors (Live)”

Side Two:

“Everyday (Live)”

“We Wait And We Wonder (Live)”

“Both Sides Of The Story (MTV Europe Unplugged)”

LP 5

Side One:

“Hang In Long Enough (Live)”

“Hand In Hand (Live)”

“Doesn’t Anybody Stay Together Anymore (Live)”

Side Two:

“Always (Live)”

“Stevies Blues (There’s a Place for Us Instrumental)”

“Take Me With You”