Watch Jessica Pratt Make Her Late-Night TV Debut On Colbert

News July 12, 2024 10:05 AM By Chris DeVille

Unsurprisingly, Jessica Pratt’s Here In The Pitch is one of the year’s best albums so far. Somewhat surprisingly, she had never performed on late-night TV before now. On Stephen Colbert’s Late Show Thursday night, Pratt and her band played “Life Is,” the new album’s unusually robust opening track and lead single. Colbert billed it as her television debut, which isn’t technically true; Pratt once appeared on a Chicago morning show. But there’s no need to split hairs — just enjoy the performance below.

Also making their late-night TV debuts this week were Sublime and Faye Webster.

