The Parannoul goodness just keeps coming. South Korea’s blown-out shoegaze-pop sensation graced us with new single “Gold River” in May, then dropped a whole album with the rap collective Fax Gang in June. Today we get another context-free Parannoul song, “Painless,” which maintains the band’s knack for hard-cracking, upwardly surging, grandly catchy guitar music. Listen below if you know what’s good for you.