Meet Assistert Sj​ø​lmord, a Norwegian hardcore band whose name translates to Assisted Suicide. They released their self-titled debut EP on Friday, and it’s seven tracks of gritty, feral greatness.

The Oslo crew is without breaks on Assistert Sj​ø​lmord, which follows their 2021 demo. The longest song on the EP is a minute and 31 seconds, so no time is wasted and every moment is unruly. Dive into its mayhem below.