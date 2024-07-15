Nine Inch Nails Announce The Downward Spiral 30th Anniversary Dr. Martens

When Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross listed off their many projects in progress for a recent GQ feature, they included a Nine Inch Nails designer T-shirt line. They did not mention shoes, but it seems they should have. NIN’s masterpiece The Downward Spiral turned 30 this year, and to celebrate, the band has partnered with Dr. Martens on a line of shoes and boots inspired by the album artwork, “distorted through the industrial lens of a modern musical masterpiece.”

The line is available starting this Friday, July 19. Some promo copy from the Doc Martens website:

A physical response to Nine Inch Nails’ visceral, ground-breaking album. Our exclusive collaboration celebrates the 30th anniversary of The Downward Spiral. A musical monolith that transcends genres through an exploration of the bleakest themes and yet manages to reject nihilism for hope. ​A collection comprised of 3 hard-hitting silhouettes incorporating industrial design references. The 8-eye 1460 boot in a stark black and white design from the album’s iconic artwork. The 3-eye 1461 shoe in black with a ‘Crystal Teeth’ design from the album. And the extra tall 10-eye 1490 boot inspired by the band’s uninhibited live shows where they would cover themselves in cornstarch for a decayed, post-apocalyptic aesthetic.

NIN also released a Downward Spiral 30th anniversary collab with Welcome Skateboards. Don’t try riding one of those in your Downward Spiral boots, though.