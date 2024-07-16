Last year, the New Jersey punk rock power trio Screaming Females announced their breakup after an incredible 18-year run. Earlier this year, former Screamales leader Marissa Paternoster got together with Don Giovanni Records boss Joe Steinhardt to publish the graphic novel Merriment. Now, Paternoster is resurrecting an old project for some new music.

Since 2010, Marissa Paternoster has been making occasional solo records under the name Noun. Now, she’s brought Noun back as a duo with multi-instrumentalist and longtime collaborator Phillip Price, of Kayo Dot and Moor Jewelry. They’ve just shared the hard-ripping two-song single “Wanted” b/w “Consumed.” If you know Paternoster’s big howl and bigger riffs from Screaming Females, then you’ll be happy to hear them back again on these tracks. But the songs are a little more complex than what Paternoster made with her old band, and it’s cool hearing her integrating a few electronic sounds into her attack.

This new Noun lineup is about to head out on tour, playing shows with Sweet Harm and Lung. Below, check out the two new songs, the Kate Sweeney-directed “Wanted” video, and those tour dates.

<a href="https://nountheband.bandcamp.com/album/wanted-consumed">WANTED/CONSUMED by NOUN</a>

TOUR DATES:

7/18 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s *

7/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville *

7/20 – New Brunswick, NJ @ Clownhouse *

8/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Fairview Fest ^

8/17 – Louisville, KY @ High Horse ^

8/18 – Carbondale, IL @ PK’s ^

8/19 – Nashville, TN @ Dark Matter ^

8/20 – St Louis, MO @ The Record Space ^

8/21 – Lawrence KS @ Replay Lounge ^

8/22 – Lincoln NE @ Duffy’s ^

8/23 – Denver, CO @ Ghost Canyon Festival ^

8/24 – Grand Junction, CO @ Copeka Coffee ^

8/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^

8/27 – Casper, WY @ The Bourgeois Pig ^

8/28 – Rapid City, SD @ Triple E Collective ^

8/29 – Minot, ND @ Main St. Books ^

8/30 – Winnipeg, MB @ Handsome Daughter ^

8/31 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium ^

9/01 – Duluth, MN @ Jade Fountain ^

9/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cloudland Theater ^

9/04 – Dubuque, IA @ Smokestack ^

9/05 – Madison, WI @ Mickey’s ^

9/06 – Chicago, IL @ Archer Ballroom ^

9/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

9/08 – Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse ^

* with Sweet Harm

^ with Lung