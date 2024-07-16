Bhad Bhabie Appears In New Docuseries About Abuse At Troubled Teen Centers

A new docuseries titled Teen Torture, Inc. started streaming on Max last week. In three parts, the show focuses on the abuse that takes place at youth treatment centers. It features Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, discussing her experiences.

“I can speak for myself when I say that I’m still dealing with the effects from my time spent at the camp I was sent to and kept at for six months at 13 years old,” Bregoli wrote on Instagram. “I know there’s also thousands of other people who have suffered abuse mentally and physically at these places that are still suffering. These places are not a solution to fix your kid. Please do not send them there, they will come back with more trauma. if you don’t believe me go watch Teen Torture Inc now on @StreamOnMax Also go follow and support organizations like @ICAPANetwork that are working hard to help get these places shut down.”

The rapper rose to fame/notoriety from her appearance on Dr. Phil and was first known as the Cash Me Outside girl. She gave birth to her first bhabie earlier this year. Her most recent music came out in 2022, though she hasn’t released an album since her 2018 debut 15. Watch the Teen Torture, Inc. trailer below.