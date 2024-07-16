Another single from Horse Jumper Of Love’s upcoming album Disaster Trick? Who could say no! So far the Boston shoegaze crew has shared “Gates Of Heaven,” “Wink,” and “Snow Angel,” all of which landed on our lists of Best Songs Of The Week. Album Of The Year contender? It’s possible! Today, they’re unveiling another preview with “Today’s Iconoclast.”

“I was watching a Pasolini film and read someone describe him as an iconoclast,” bandleader Dimitri Giannopoulos explained. “I became obsessed with that word and idea. In order to make something good, you have to destroy a belief in some way. You can’t stay static, you have to accept change and be able to adjust. I was thinking everyone should try to be as iconoclastic as they can because a lot of people end up being unhappy or unsatisfied. I think we all could be happier if we made an effort to destroy what we believe to be true about our own desires.”

“Today’s Iconoclast” is another mesmeric, murky gem with great rhymes: “We gave blood to our fantasies/ We play fuck, kill, marry,” “Hate’s the noise of sorrow/ I read it in the Amazon Basics Bible.” Watch the Rhys Scarabosio-directed music video below.

Disaster Trick is out 8/16 on Run For Cover.