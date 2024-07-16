Detroit’s Clinic Stars don’t seem to have anything to do with the band Clinic or the band Stars. Instead, the duo of Giovanna Lenski and Christian Molik make gauzy, rapturous quiet-thrum slowcore in their home studio. They’ve already released two EPs, 2021’s 10,000 Dreams and 2022’s April’s Past, and now they’re getting ready to release their full-length debut Only Hinting.

Clinic Stars recorded Only Hinting slowly and patiently over 2022 and 2023. The album’s title track is a strummy fantasy-world trip that sounds like what might happen if Grouper tried to make late-’80s college rock. “I Am The Dancer,” the other new song that they’ve shared, starts out as a comforting drone before turning into an acoustic reverie. Below, check out both songs and the Only Hinting tracklist.

<a href="https://clinicstars.bandcamp.com/album/only-hinting">Only Hinting by Clinic Stars</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Kissing Through The Veil”

02 “Only Hinting”

03 “I Am The Dancer”

04 “Remain”

05 “She Won’t Be”

06 “Shiver (Walking Over Time)”

07 “Isn’t It”

08 “Thoughtless”

Only Hinting is out 9/20 on Kranky.