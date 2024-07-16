Over the past few years, Liam Benzvi has collaborated with Porches, Hatchie, Coco & Clair Clair, and more. The New York pop-rock musician who used to play in the indie-pop band Strange Names is gearing up for the release of his new album …And His Splash Band; he shared the lead single “Dust” last month, and today he’s back with “Other Guys.”

“Other Guys” features his frequent collaborator Dev Hynes aka Blood Orange. About the track, Benzvi explained:

For me, the song has always felt like a meditation, and the way I meditate or rinse anything, is by moving around — whether it’s walking, running or driving — so we knew the video had to depict constant motion. Also, New York, a big city, but often one that feels so small, is intended to be its own character that shapeshifts around us. There’s an aimless and meandering quality to the video that I really love — a content, wandering feeling. And since the band is there, and Dev is there, it doesn’t feel lonely, because it isn’t. The song came together from a demo of an entirely different song I wrote in 2016, only to be dug up and rewritten when I needed it most. I think it’s pretty obvious what it’s about — rediscovering yourself, being social, being sexual, knowing what you like or don’t like. “Six degrees I’m On You” is in reference to how small the world feels sometimes. Dev is one of my good friends and I already knew our voices sounded nice together, so having his vocals on the song added the most perfect texture, and I’m so beyond content with how it all came out. Co-producing it all between New York and LA with Nightfeelings, Middle Part, and Frank Corr was also extremely gratifying and fun.

Watch the “Other Guys” music video directed by Luca Venter below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Take Care Of Me”

02 “Other Guys” (Feat. Blood Orange)

03 “Dust”

04 “Toysick” (Feat. Ren G)

05 “Serious Lover Boy”

06 “Double Homicidal Man”

07 “PTLSD” (Feat. SSION)

08 “2N4”

09 “Summertime”

10 “Shoulder”

11 “Breakdown”

…And His Splash Band is out 9/27 on Fat Possum.